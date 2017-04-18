WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Starbucks Brings Us The Unicorn Frappuccino

April 18, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks

The elusive mythical unicorn comes to life with a tasty frappuccino from Starbucks!

On Wednesday, April 19th Starbucks starts serving the Unicorn Frappuccino that changes colors and flavors as you stir and enjoy it.

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

Look for it at participating Starbucks April 19th through April 23rd while supplies last.

 

feet Starbucks Brings Us The Unicorn FrappuccinoBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live