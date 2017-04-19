WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.19.17)

April 19, 2017 9:13 AM
Beyonce wants the court to drop the $20 million lawsuit for ‘Formation’, and Starbucks has a magical new Unicorn Frappuccino. Weird News Wednesday includes a weed drive-thru, Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call in to talk about natural childbirth vs epidurals, and Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child.

