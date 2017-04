1. Beyonce asks court to dismiss $20 million ‘Formation’ lawsuit.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. You can now legally take a voting selfie in Tennessee thanks to Justin Timberlake.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Julia Roberts is PEOPLE’S Most Beautiful Woman.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg