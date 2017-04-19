‘The Simpsons’ Debuted 30 Years Ago

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

April 19, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: the simpsons

On April 19, 1987, the world was introduced to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie for the first time.

America’s favorite yellow family debuted in a short during Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show. It took two years before the network gave The Simpsons and Matt Groening their first of now 28 seasons.

Since their debut, The Simpsons have spawned movies, merchandise, amusement park rides, college courses, and more.

Here’s what they looked like when they first hit television.

