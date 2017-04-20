Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.20.17)

Today is the celebration of 4/20, Instagram famous celebs are getting a stern warning from the FTC, and a new wi-fi enabled juicer is as dumb as it sounds. We tell you the frozen pizza voted best in the world and we do a taste test on air, Shawn Mendes calls us for an interview, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We reveal a list of things guys think are romantic that girls dont, and listeners call in to tell us what weird things guys have done for them.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: