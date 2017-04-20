WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Starbucks’ Barista Pleads For You To Avoid The Unicorn Frappuccino

April 20, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks, Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbuck is making news with their new Unicorn Frappuccino but at least one barista is not pleased.

Colorado’s Braden Burson took to social media to complain that he “never been so stressed out” making the Unicorn Frappuccino. Burson also complained that after a day of making the blended concoction he was left with sticky hands and Unicorn residue on his clothes and in his hair.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is:

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

 

