By Radio.com Staff

Charlie Puth has released a new song titled “Attention.”

The track is the first single from the singer’s forthcoming sophomore album, which is as yet untitled. The project is the follow-up to Puth’s platinum selling debut Nine Track Mind, which was released back at the start of 2016.

Check out Charlie’s latest below.