Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.21.17)

April 21, 2017 9:46 AM
Amy Schumer bought a $2,000 mattress for a store employee who let her use the bathroom, and a new trendy face mask is making all the celebs talk. In Weird News Wednesday, a man died while receiving a lap dance, it’s Prince’s one year death anniversary today, and we hear some crazy girls fighting in Reality Wreck. We talk about negative friends who always post debby downer news, listeners call in to tell us about their negative nancy friends, and a Bay Area athlete has been named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people.

