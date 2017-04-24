BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage Headliners Revealed

NAPA (997 NOW) – On Monday, BottleRock Napa Valley announced their headliners and special guests appearing on the BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage.

CHEFS:

Martha Stewart

Chef José Andrés

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Ayesha Curry

Chef Bryan Voltaggio

Chef Michael Voltaggio

Chef Roy Choi

Chef Duff Goldman

Chef Hubert Keller

Chef Chris Cosentino

Top Chef All-Stars Richard Blais

Chef Stephen Barber

Chef Tim Love

Chef Cindy Pawlcyn

Runner up on Kids Baking Championship, Season 3 on Food Network, 13 year-old Justice Faustina

This year, the pairing of celebrity and chef gets bigger as the following have been announced to also appear on the Williams-Sonoma Stage:

Celebrities:

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Fitz and The Tantrums

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Adam Richman

Pro Footballer Franco Harris

Dirty Heads

Silversun Pickups

Gary Dell’Abate, a.k.a. “Baba Booey,”

E-40

Former Oakland Raider Charles Woodson

Matt Sorum

Michael Franti

Everlast

The Strumbellas

Joey Chestnut

The Naked and Famous

Charles Bradley

Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci

Warren G

E!’s Dr. Paul Nassif

Frenchy le Freak

Napa Mayor Jill Techel

KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez

Culinary Stage Emcee will once again be our very own “KCBS’ Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.

BottleRock Napa Valley is located at the Napa Valley Expo near Downtown Napa. The event will run starting Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th.

