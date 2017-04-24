WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage Headliners Revealed

April 24, 2017 9:00 AM
NAPA (997 NOW) – On Monday, BottleRock Napa Valley announced their headliners and special guests appearing on the BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage.

CHEFS:
Martha Stewart
Chef José Andrés
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Ayesha Curry
Chef Bryan Voltaggio
Chef Michael Voltaggio
Chef Roy Choi
Chef Duff Goldman
Chef Hubert Keller
Chef Chris Cosentino
Top Chef All-Stars Richard Blais
Chef Stephen Barber
Chef Tim Love
Chef Cindy Pawlcyn
Runner up on Kids Baking Championship, Season 3 on Food Network, 13 year-old Justice Faustina

NAPA, CA - MAY 30, 2016 – The sold out fourth installment of BottleRock Napa Valley has attracted over 120,000 attendees over the course of three days. The festival brought world-renowned musicians, Michelin-starred chefs, vintners and brewers to the wine mecca of the country. (BR2016_5-27-16_Lifestyle, food_Brian Feinzimer_15998)

(photo credit: Brian Feinzimer/BottleRock Napa Valley)

This year, the pairing of celebrity and chef gets bigger as the following have been announced to also appear on the Williams-Sonoma Stage:

Celebrities:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Fitz and The Tantrums
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Adam Richman
Pro Footballer Franco Harris
Dirty Heads
Silversun Pickups
Gary Dell’Abate, a.k.a. “Baba Booey,”
E-40
Former Oakland Raider Charles Woodson
Matt Sorum
Michael Franti
Everlast
The Strumbellas
Joey Chestnut
The Naked and Famous
Charles Bradley
Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci
Warren G
E!’s Dr. Paul Nassif
Frenchy le Freak
Napa Mayor Jill Techel
KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez

br2016 5 27 16 william sonoma culinary stage thomas ian nicholas maya erickson brian feinzimer 16024 BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage Headliners Revealed

(L-R) Liam Mayclem, Maya Erickson and Mei Lin at the William Sonoma Culinary Stage (photo credit: BottleRock Napa Valley)

Culinary Stage Emcee will once again be our very own “KCBS’ Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.

BottleRock Napa Valley is located at the Napa Valley Expo near Downtown Napa. The event will run starting Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th.

