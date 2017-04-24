Cringe at the Chainsmokers’ Pittsburgh Spelling Fail

By Hayden Wright

Pittsburgh is a small but proud American city—home of the Steelers, Mr. Rogers and the Primanti Brothers’ cole slaw and French fry sandwich. To local consternation, Pittsburgh is also home to a pesky “h” at the end of its name that far too many writers omit. During a show at the PPG Paints Arena, the Chainsmokers walked into that trap in the biggest, most cringe-worthy way possible: They closed their show with a giant projection that read “THANK YOU PITTSBURG.”

Related: The Chainsmokers May Answer Your Collaboration Request Emails, Or Not

The band tweeted (and later deleted) a message that read “lol totally putting our visual guy on blast for misspelling Pittsburgh at the end.” They later took a different mea culpa approach: “Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande.”

There are actual “Pittsburgs” in Florida, Kansas, California, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and more. Maybe the Chainsmokers should save this Powerpoint presentation and play one of those towns. Until then, there’s Autocorrect.

See the spelling misadventure here:

1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. https://t.co/WMxFejBc2l —

Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017