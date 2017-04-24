WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.24.17)

April 24, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Ed Sheeran, Fernando and Greg, warriors

Ed Sheeran says he may quit music after his tour ends, and we have a tip on how to save your feet after a night of dancing in heels. Jason went to lunch with someone which is pissing off the rest of the morning show, another airline incident went down over the weekend, and Jackie tells you which guys to stay away from in Tinder Trash. The guys talk about grandma’s being too lenient with kids, listeners call in to share their opinions, and Coach Kerr may be out for a few more playoff games.

