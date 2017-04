1.Ed Sheeran may quit music after his ‘Divide World Tour’.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Tyga cuddles with a Kylie Jenner lookalike at lunch.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Melania and Ivanka have a ‘frosty’ relationship according to insiders.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg