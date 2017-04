By Robyn Collins

Frank Ocean has shared an updated take on his track “Slide on Me,” featuring a new verse by Young Thug.

Ocean has been using his Beats 1 show Blonded as a platform to debut new music. He’s recently shared the new tracks “Lens,” and “Biking,” which features Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator.

Check out Ocean’s revamped version of “Slide on Me” below.