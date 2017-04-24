Lil Wayne Cuts Idaho Show Short, Sics ‘Goon Squad’ on Fan

By Abby Hassler

Lil Wayne performed in Garden City, Idaho, last night (April 23), but might never go back after a fan threw a drink at the artist while he was in the middle of rapping, “A Milli.”

Fan video shows the drink barely missed hitting the rapper, but he might have gotten a splash or two in the process. Wayne stopped the music and ended the show right there. The “Lollipop” star then called his “goon squad” to come to the stage to handle the situation.

The incident occurred about 70 minutes into the set, according to the Idaho Statesman. According to Revolution Center owner Creston Thornton the set only ended about three songs earlier than it normally would have.

Wayne hasn’t had much luck in Idaho, he was arrested after a concert there back in 2007.

Watch video of the incident below.