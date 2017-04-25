Actress Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Why She Didn’t Report Rape

(997 NOW) – Star of the upcoming television reboot of ‘Dirty Dancing,’ actress Abigail Breslin has revealed that she was sexually assualted by someone she had a relationship with, but was too afraid to report it.

In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old said she “was in complete shock and total denial.” Breslin ignored what had happened because she didn’t want to see herself as the “victim” and “feared not being believed.”

*trigger warning⚠️* A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

After being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder a year and a half ago, Breslin responded to a commenter that she was doing better, but still is struggling.

As a former child actress, Breslin is best known for her roles in Definitely, Maybe, Scream Queens and most notably, as Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine.

