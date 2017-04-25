WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.25.17)

April 25, 2017 9:44 AM
catfish, Daily Podcast, Dance Moms, DWTS, Fernando and Greg

We are revealing the Life is Beautiful Vegas lineup later this morning, Abby Lee Miller says ‘Dance Moms’ producers kept her overweight on purpose, and Catfish is changing the format of their show. BART experienced a mob of teenagers who stole peoples stuff, people are upset at the ‘DWTS’ results, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Promposals are getting really extravagant, and listeners call in to share their prom stories.

