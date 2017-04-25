WIN A TRIP A DAY: LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL

Starting Tuesday morning, win a trip to Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and 3-day passes to the festival.

Life is Beautiful is a yearlong movement that culminates in a three-day celebration held in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Life is Beautiful Festival, what Billboard said is rapidly becoming one of the best music festivals in America.

STARRING:

LORDE, CHANCE THE RAPPER, KASKADE, WIZ KHALIFA, GORILLAZ, AND MANY MORE!

Tickets will be on sale this Thursday, April 27th at 10 AM.

Click here to purchase passes, learn more about Life is Beautiful or sign-up for email updates.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Starting Tuesday, listen to Fernando & Greg at 7 AM for the cue to call.

2. Caller 99 at 888-456-9970 wins a trip for two instantly!

Each trip for 2 includes: Roundtrip airfare, 3 nights hotel accommodations and a pair of 3-day passes to Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

Click here for Official Contest Rules.