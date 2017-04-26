WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars and Nile Rodgers Hit Abbey Road Studios

The rapper is currently on tour in Europe with Bruno Mars. April 26, 2017 5:51 AM
anderson .paak, Bruno Mars, Guy Lawrence, Nile Rodgers, The Free Nationals

By Robyn Collins

A clip of Anderson .Paak recording at London’s Abbey Road studios has surfaced online. Bruno Mars, Nile Rodgers and Guy Lawrence of Disclosure also appeared in the short video alongside .Paak’s band, The Free Nationals.

However, the clip features NxWorries‘ Yes Lawd! track “Khadijah” as the soundtrack, so it doesn’t give away any sneak peeks at new music.

.Paak is currently on tour with Mars for the European leg of his 24K Magic tour. The tour recently stopped off in London for a week of shows. The video was taken by British photographer Felix Dickinson. Watch the studio clip and check out the pictures below:

Abbey Road w/ Nile Rodgers and Bruno Mars.

A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on

Caption this.

A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on

Nile & Breezy at Abbey Road.

A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on

Nile telling Bruno and AP stories about Prince was nothing short of living surrealism.

A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on

