Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.26.17)

April 26, 2017 9:40 AM
Beyonce launches a college scholarship program for women, Harry Styles has a week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show’, and Nordstrom strikes again with some of the ugliest jeans we’ve ever seen. Weird News Wednesday involves a hand getting stuck in a toilet, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. We discuss how friends can make us fat, and listeners call in to tell us about their experiences.

