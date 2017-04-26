Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.26.17)

Beyonce launches a college scholarship program for women, Harry Styles has a week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show’, and Nordstrom strikes again with some of the ugliest jeans we’ve ever seen. Weird News Wednesday involves a hand getting stuck in a toilet, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. We discuss how friends can make us fat, and listeners call in to tell us about their experiences.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: