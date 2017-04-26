WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

M. Night Shyamalan Says Next Film Is The Sequel To ‘Unbreakable’ AND ‘Split’

April 26, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, M. Night Shyamalan, Samuel L. Jackson, Split, Unbreakable

The writer/director posted revealed the cast, release date, and names of the film in a series of tweets.

He began with the simple idea that the stories from 2016’s Split starring James McAvoy and 2000’s Unbreakable are colliding in a third film.

 
Shyamalan went on to tweet the casting:

“The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn”

“The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass”

“The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol-”

“And the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke”

Finally, he tweeted the title and release details.

 

 
So how is that for a tweet storm!

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

