Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.27.17)

We discuss Shan’s upcoming housewarming party, Johnny Depp made an appearance at Disneyland to promote his movie, and Amazon has a new product to help you decide on your outfit. A new app shows us what we’d look like as babys and old people, Uber is finally coming out with self-driving cars, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg’s friend took her daughter’s cell phone away and she was freaking out, and listeners call in about their punishments.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: