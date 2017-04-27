Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.27.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

April 27, 2017 9:52 AM
We discuss Shan’s upcoming housewarming party, Johnny Depp made an appearance at Disneyland to promote his movie, and Amazon has a new product to help you decide on your outfit. A new app shows us what we’d look like as babys and old people, Uber is finally coming out with self-driving cars, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg’s friend took her daughter’s cell phone away and she was freaking out, and listeners call in about their punishments.

