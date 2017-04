1. Johnny Depp surprised people at Disneyland’s ‘Pirates’ ride.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Donald Trump has a buttonĀ in his office or whenever he wants coke.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Orlando Bloom says his son has a lot to live up to.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg