Johnny Depp Surprises Fans On The Pirates of the Caribbean Ride At Disneyland

The star of the film series was also the star of the ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
In what was surely a publicity stunt for the upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp took to the ride decked out in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26th.
