Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.28.17)

April 28, 2017 9:35 AM
Jason shades Jackie’s outfits, Beyonce and Jay-Z can’t find a place to live, and YouTube is looking for the next Justin Bieber. Boogers are actually healthy for kids to eat, a local Bay Arean has been drafted into the NFL and he can’t contain his excitement, and Reality Wreck is all about a stuffed animal today. We talk about food violations like ketchup vs mustard on hot dogs, listeners call in to tell us what weird foods they like, and Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is being re-released with some unheard tracks.

