WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Nintendo Announces New $149.99 2DS XL

April 28, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Nintendo

The 2DS XL is very similar to the recently released 3DS XL but it is cheaper and does not use a 3-D screen.

The 2DS XL features the C-stick, Amiibo-compatible NFC reader, extra processing power, and a larger screen than the cheaper 2DS. It will be available in the US on July 28th for $149.99.

Here is Nintendo’s slick marketing video for the 2DS XL.

 

feet Nintendo Announces New $149.99 2DS XLBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live