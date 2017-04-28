Nintendo Announces New $149.99 2DS XL

The 2DS XL is very similar to the recently released 3DS XL but it is cheaper and does not use a 3-D screen.

The 2DS XL features the C-stick, Amiibo-compatible NFC reader, extra processing power, and a larger screen than the cheaper 2DS. It will be available in the US on July 28th for $149.99.

Here is Nintendo’s slick marketing video for the 2DS XL.

