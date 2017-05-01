Eminem Sues New Zealand’s National Party Over ‘Lose Yourself’

By Hayden Wright

Eminem is suing New Zealand’s National Party over a dispute concerning his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself.” Em and his representation claim the political party infringed upon his copyright when they used similar music in a 2014 advertisement. The party insists their commercial music was a stock audio track called “Eminem-esque” which was purchased from a music library.

In the suit, Eminem is represented by Eight Mile Style, the publishing outfit that holds copyrights to his material, reports the BBC. The complaint calls “Lose Yourself” “without a doubt the jewel in the crown of Eminem’s musical work.”

“Eminem-esque” was reportedly composed by the music production company Beatbox, which licenses work for commercial use. Em’s complaint claims National Party emails showed hesitancy over whether to court copyright trouble by using the song. Though it doesn’t feature lyrics from the 2002 hit, the audio mimics the driving intensity from “Lose Yourself.”

Eminem’s attorney Gary Williams emphasized how valuable “Lose Yourself” is, even among the many hits in his catalog.

“When licensed, it can command in the millions of dollars. That’s how valuable it is,” he said.

Defense attorney Greg Arthur says copyright infringement is “not in any way proven by the name given to a piece of music.”

Compare the tracks side-by-side here: