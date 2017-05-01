Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.01.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

May 1, 2017 9:23 AM
We talk about Shan’s party over the weekend, a hacker uploaded the episodes of Orange is the New Black because he wouldn’t get paid, and a new dating app lets you play matchmaker for your friends. Tinder has been hacked and now they’re trying to find the guy who did it, and Jackie tells you what guys to stay away from on dating apps. Parents are complaining that their kids have too much HW, and Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host.

