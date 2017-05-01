Shannen Doherty Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission

(997 NOW) – On Saturday, Shannen Doherty shared on her Instagram she is in remission from her breast cancer.

The good news also comes with an overwhelming amount of caution as she will endure a critical 5 years hoping the cancer does not return.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.” The actress says on Instagram. “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time.”

Best known for her role on “Beverly Hills 90210,” Doherty has been open about her condition and has shared frequent updates to chronicle her treatment.

