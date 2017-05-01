SPF … SUN. POOL. FUN. … IS BACK!
SPF … is back and bigger than ever!
CBS Radio presents SPF Weekend LIVE from the Las Vegas strip.
We’re doubling down with not 1, but 2 nights of incredible music.
Friday, May 19th
… starring Linkin Park
An exclusive “One More Light” album release party from the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Saturday, May 20th
… party by the pool under the stars with music superstars: DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone.
The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Listen to St. John EVERY DAY this week at 5:20 PM for your chance to board the 99.7 NOW! party plane to Sin City.
We will see you in Las Vegas!
Click here for official contest rules.