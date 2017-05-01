Val Kilmer Reveals He Is Healing From Cancer

(997 NOW) – Val Kilmer revealed that he actually did have cancer and that is now “healing of cancer.” He made the announcement months after saying he didn’t have cancer.

While on Reddit, the Top Gun star said “I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time.” Kilmer also said people may not recognize his voice because he doesn’t sound like himself.

In November 2016, Michael Douglas claimed Kilmer was suffering from the same type of cancer he did. “Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don’t look to good for him,” he said of his former Ghost and the Darkness co-star. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Kilmer repsonded on Facebook that Douglas was “misinformed” and that he had “no cancer, whatsoever.”

Kilmer’s publicist has not confirmed the cancer claims.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.