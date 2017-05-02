WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.02.17)

May 2, 2017 9:25 AM
Johnny Depp has a disorder that you might have as well, ’13 Reasons Why’ is adding more warnings to the disclaimer on Netflix, and a new ‘cheeky’ trend is taking over Instagram. Greg’s computer is dealing with a virus, the Netflix hacker is threatening to release more shows, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about spending time with people they hate, and one Warriors player throws shade at Utah.

