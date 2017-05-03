Chris Rock Adds Oakland Dates To His ‘Total Blackout World Tour’

(997 NOW) – Chris Rock has announced he is extending dates and including more cities to his ‘Total Blackout: The Tour 2017’. His first full-scale tour in nine years.

Back in December, Rock announced on Facebook Live he was going on a world tour in 2017. “First time in nine years, haven’t done it in awhile. Been a little busy, You know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything. But hey, it’s time!” he said.

The additional leg of Rock’s tour begins in Chicago on September 7th and 8th, with multiple two-day stints in several cities. Including the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on October 26th and the 27th.

Rock’s ‘Total Blackout’ tour will end at the massive O2 Arena in London in January 2018.

Check out the full ‘Total Blackout World Tour’ itinerary below:

05/03 – Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theatre

05/04 – Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theatre

05/06 – Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre

05/13 – Houston, TX at the Smart Financial Center

05/14 – Austin, TX at the Bass Concert Hall

05/15 – Austin, TX at the Bass Concert Hall

05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center

05/25 – Cherokee, NC at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

05/26 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre

05/27 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre

05/28 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre

06/03 – Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Event Center

06/09 – Indio, CA at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

06/23 – Perth, AU at the Perth Arena

06/24 – Brisbane, AU at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/26 – Melbourne, AU at the Melbourne Hisense Arena

06/27 – Melbourne, AU at the Melbourne Hisense Arena

06/28 – Sydney, AU at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

06/29 – Sydney, AU at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

07/01 – Auckland, NZ at the Spark Arena

09/07 – Chicago, IL at the Chicago Theatre

09/08 – Chicago, IL at the Chicago Theatre

09/14 – Vancouver, BC at the Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/16 – Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre

09/17– Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre

10/18 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/19 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/26 – Oakland, CA at the Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Oakland, CA at the Paramount Theatre

11/09 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/11 – Toronto ON at the Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, MA at the Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/26 – Boston, MA at the Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA at the Dolby Theatre

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA at the Dolby Theatre

12/06 – New York, NY at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/07 – New York, NY at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center

01/26 – London, UK at the SSE Arena Wembley

01/27 – London, UK at The O2 Arena



Tickets for Chris Rock’s additional dates go on-sale May 6th through Ticketmaster’s website.



