Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.03.17)

Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld are NOT dating, ABC is making a bid to revive American Idol, and fidget spinners are the new toy teachers hate. Weird News Wednesday involves dragonflies pretending to be dead, Brad Pitt admits to creating all the problems in his marriage to Angelina, and Ginger calls in. We talk about the biggest babies and take calls from listeners, and the Warriors won game one!

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: