WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.03.17)

May 3, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Brad Pitt, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld are NOT dating, ABC is making a bid to revive American Idol, and fidget spinners are the new toy teachers hate. Weird News Wednesday involves dragonflies pretending to be dead, Brad Pitt admits to creating all the problems in his marriage to Angelina, and Ginger calls in. We talk about the biggest babies and take calls from listeners, and the Warriors won game one!

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live