Hulu Gives ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ a Second Season

(997 NOW) – In just a week since it’s release, Hulu has renewed their hit series The Handmaid’s Tale for a second season, according to Variety.

After a huge response, Hulu said The Handmaid’s Tale has been seen by more Hulu viewers than any other original or acquired series on the streaming service. Though, Hulu didn’t reveal exact numbers to the show’s viewership, the series has been well received by the critics.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. The story takes place in a fictional dystopian near-future where the totalitarian society of Gilead, ruled by a fundamentalist regime, treat women as property of the state and forces Handmaids to bear children for the ruling class.

Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss plays the main character, Offred who narrates the story of her life through flashbacks and what is currently happening. The show also stars Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) and Max Minghella (The Mindy Project).

In today’s political climate, many have gravitated towards the show’s storyline.

In March, the trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale caused some controversy when some online conservative groups accused the series as propaganda against President Donald Trump. Atwood responded with a tweet reminding people that the story was first published in 1985.





(Sigh) First published in 1985. https://t.co/6ItyIIEXeS — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 24, 2017

Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere in 2018.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.