Iggy Azalea Shares Cover Art for ‘Switch’

By Hayden Wright

Iggy Azalea’s Digital Distortion has been in development for ages. Consider this: She announced the album’s title in October 2015, nearly a year and a half ago. The album’s lead single “Team” dropped in March 2016. Since then we’ve gotten one more single—”Mo Bounce”—and another, “Switch” is on the way. Digital Distortion still has no release date.

In any event, Iggy shared the single artwork for “Switch” on Twitter last night. In the image, Iggy looks fit and confident in a swimsuit or leotard, staring down the camera against a maroon backdrop.

The rapper shared some offbeat banter with fans — some of whom seemed skeptical that the woman in the image was really her. Iggy still characterized the artwork’s reception as positive.

“Hey guys – i know you dont think its me but its really me. i love pizza. i love pizza,” she wrote. “Nice talking with everyone – I have to leave my office now so, bye bye! im signing off. so happy you like the single artwork!”

“Switch” drops May 19 and features Brazilian singer Anitta.. See the artwork here:

