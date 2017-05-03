Taco Bell Launching Fried Chicken Nacho Chips

In what has been deemed Naked Chicken Chips, Taco Bell has taken another bold fried chicken move by making the chips in their nachos out of seasoned fried chicken.

From a Taco Bell press release:

The chips are made of marinated, all-white-meat chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning. Paired with Taco Bell’s beloved Nacho Cheese sauce, the marriage of flavors takes a left turn from how fans have traditionally eaten both chicken and chips, making the Naked Chicken Chips the hottest new couple nationwide.

Much like the Naked Chicken Chalupa earlier this year, Taco Bell continues to up its game in the stunt food category. BK’s Chicken Fries are for chumps compared to the possibility of a Naked Chicken Chips Bell Grande. Right?

Look for them nationwide starting on May 11 with a 6-piece for $1.99 or a 12-piece for $2.99.

