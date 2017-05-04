Ed Sheeran Goes Drinking with Saoirse Ronan in ‘Galway Girl’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Ed Sheeran has talked a lot in interviews about getting drunk with friends and celebrities, but in his video for the song “Galway Girl” he proves that he can’t hold his alcohol — no, he literally can’t hold it.

The clip takes place in a rowdy Irish pub and when Sheeran spills beer on one of the locals, the disgruntled patron takes offense and performer, knocking him out.

The whole video was filmed from Sheeran’s perspective. In fact, in the beginning of the video there’s a large caption that reads, “Shot by Ed Sheeran.” Even if he didn’t really shoot the video, it follows his adventures hanging out with the real star of the clip, actress Saoirse Ronan. The two drink pints of Guinness, dance in pubs, play darts and run through the streets of Galway at night.

Sheeran collaborated with Irish band Beoga on the Irish folk-pop track, which is the third video Sheeran has released from his latest album Divide.

Watch “Galway” Girl below: