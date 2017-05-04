WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.04.17)

May 4, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Drake, Fernando and Greg, Miley Cyrus, warriors

Greg had a bloody accident this morning, Drake is denying accusations that a porn star is pregnant with his kid, and a new app could help you kill bugs. Greg’s mom Ginger gets some awesome news, Miley Cyrus does a tell-all interview in Billboard Magazine, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg is worried about his memory, listeners call to talk about them forgetting things, and Tristan Thompson is still dating Khloe.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live