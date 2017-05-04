HBO Working On Multiple ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-offs

According to Variety, HBO is trying to develop multiple spin-off series from Game Of Thrones.

The timing makes sense as Game Of Thrones, which is HBO’s most popular series, is slated to end next year with its 8th season.

The cable network has tapped some big writing names to work on the project like Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers). They will work alongside executive producers and showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff and creator/writer George R. R. Martin to create stories that expand the worlds of Westeros.

No word on the timing of the spin-offs yet but season 7 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere July 16.

