Niall Horan Drops New Single ‘Slow Hands’

By Hayden Wright

One Direction’s Niall Horan has released his new single “Slow Hands.”

The track follows Horan’s debut single “This Town,” which was released back in October of 2016.

For those playing along, we’ve now heard solo material from Zayn, Harry, Louis Tomlinson and Niall makes four. Liam Payne, it’s your move! Shortly after the disintegration of One Direction, he said he needed a job. Since then he’s become a dad, but no word on the solo career front.

Liam Payne—wherever you are—it’s your move! Listen to Niall’s “Slow Hands” below.