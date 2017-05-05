WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.05.17)

May 5, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, ivanka trump, Paris Jackson

The guys are desperate to find some tequila for Cinco De Mayo, Paris Jackson just signed a 7 figure deal with Calvin Klein, and the ultimate dream job involves wine and music festivals. Weird News involves a ‘smash space’ designed to let teachers let out their anger, the Fyre Festival is still getting bashed, and reality wreck is all about Dr. Phil today. We do a grito contest in studio, listeners call in to compete with their gritos, and plastic surgeons are getting asked to make ‘Ivanka Trump’ faces.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live