Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.05.17)

The guys are desperate to find some tequila for Cinco De Mayo, Paris Jackson just signed a 7 figure deal with Calvin Klein, and the ultimate dream job involves wine and music festivals. Weird News involves a ‘smash space’ designed to let teachers let out their anger, the Fyre Festival is still getting bashed, and reality wreck is all about Dr. Phil today. We do a grito contest in studio, listeners call in to compete with their gritos, and plastic surgeons are getting asked to make ‘Ivanka Trump’ faces.

