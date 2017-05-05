WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Shan’s Weekend Hit List! (05.05.17)

May 5, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Shan, Weekend Hit List

Join st john and the 997 now crew today starting at 2pm for our live broadcast at dave and busters at the great mall in Milpitas. Come out for tacos, tequila, and prizes!

The Aventine cinco de mayo block party is also gonna be lit tonight starting at 4 in the financial district of sf. The alley will be packed with outdoor bars, live DJs and food trucks.

If you’re in the east bay today, head to uptown Oakland on telegraph and 19th starting at 5 and enjoy some cultural events featuring latin American art, music and food

St Matthews Catholic School & Church in san mateo is having a carnival today starting at 5pm.  There will be carnival rides and games. Lots of food, wine and beer!

