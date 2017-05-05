WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

This Weekend: Comedy Treat + Sweets

May 5, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Gabriel Iglesias

All weekend long, 99.7 NOW! is getting you ready for Mother’s Day with a comedy treat to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Oracle Arena on May 12th and sweets courtesy of Shari’s Berries.

Listen and win at 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM and 6 PM.

Caller 99 wins tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias and a $50 Shari’s Berries Gift Code.

Mother’s Day is coming!
Spoil mom with gourmet dipped strawberries from Shari’s Berries starting at $19.99

1) Click Here.
2) Click on the microphone.
3) Type in “FERNANDO” and place your order.

GABRIEL IGLESIAS
May 12th
Oracle Arena – Oakland

Tickets ON-SALE NOW!

Click here for ticket and show information.

