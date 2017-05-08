WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

1st Annual Ship Show Music Festival

May 8, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: dj mustard, Ship Show Music Festival, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang, YG

1st ANNUAL SHIP SHOW MUSIC FESTIVAL

99.7 NOW! has your tickets to the 1st Annual Ship Show Music Festival – Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th & 28th on board the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier.

Listen and win your way in nightly with @StrawberryRadio.

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan headline the first annual Ship Show Music Festival on board the massive USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier docked in Alameda!

Also performing Lupe Fiasco, YG, DJ Mustard, Wyclef, DMX, Scarface, Keak da Sneak, Jeremih, and many more!

Sip craft cocktails, eat artisanal food and party on an aircraft carrier!

ship show updated art 1st Annual Ship Show Music Festival

1ST ANNUAL SHIP SHOW MUSIC FESTIVAL
Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th & 28th
USS Hornet Aircraft carrier docked in Alameda

Click here for show and tickets information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live