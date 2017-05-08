1st ANNUAL SHIP SHOW MUSIC FESTIVAL

99.7 NOW! has your tickets to the 1st Annual Ship Show Music Festival – Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th & 28th on board the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier.

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan headline the first annual Ship Show Music Festival on board the massive USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier docked in Alameda!

Also performing Lupe Fiasco, YG, DJ Mustard, Wyclef, DMX, Scarface, Keak da Sneak, Jeremih, and many more!

Sip craft cocktails, eat artisanal food and party on an aircraft carrier!

1ST ANNUAL SHIP SHOW MUSIC FESTIVAL

Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th & 28th

USS Hornet Aircraft carrier docked in Alameda

Click here for show and tickets information.