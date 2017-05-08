WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

99.7 NOW!’s Best Week Ever

May 8, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Colossal Clusterfest, Halsey, Kevin Hart, Linkin Park, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg

99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to the best shows hitting the Bay Area!

Win tickets to see Martin Garrix, May 17th, 18th and 19th at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco.

Tickets for May 17th ON SALE NOW!
Click here for ticket and show information.

Win tickets to see Halsey with PARTYNEXTDOOR & CHARLI XCX, November 7th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland.

Pre-Sale kicks off this Thursday, 5/11 at 10 AM – Password: NEVER at Ticketmaster.
Public on sale is Friday, 5/12 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.

Win tickets to see Linkin Park with Snoop Dogg, October 18th at the SAP Center – San Jose

Pre-Sale kicks off Thursday, 5/11 at 10 AM – Password: LIGHT
Public on sale this Friday, 5/12 at 10 AM
Click here for ticket and show information.

Win tickets to see Kevin Hart at the Colossal Clusterfest, June 2nd – 4th at Civic Center Plaza & Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco

SINGLE DAY TICKETS ON-SALE NOW!
Click here for ticket and show information.

