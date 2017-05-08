Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.08.17)

Jason talks about his wife’s yoga retreat, Nicki Minaj is sending people to college, and vaseline can be used for more than you think. Greg was given a baby in an airport, Chris Rock admits to cheating on his wife, and we give you the best in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to give us the best advice on de-stressing, the MTV Movie Awards got rid of gender-specific awards, and Ayesha Curry is opening a restaurant in San Francisco.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: