WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.08.17)

May 8, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Ayesha Curry, Chris Rock, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Nicki Minaj

Jason talks about his wife’s yoga retreat, Nicki Minaj is sending people to college, and vaseline can be used for more than you think. Greg was given a baby in an airport, Chris Rock admits to cheating on his wife, and we give you the best in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to give us the best advice on de-stressing, the MTV Movie Awards got rid of gender-specific awards, and Ayesha Curry is opening a restaurant in San Francisco.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live