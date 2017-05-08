Meek Mill & Yo Gotti Announce 21-City ‘Against All Odds Tour’

By Abby Hassler

Multi-platinum rappers Meek Mill and Yo Gotti will unite for the 21-city Against All Odds Tour this summer. The concert series kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, July 5, and lasts until August 8 in Seattle, Washington.

Tidal Member pre-sale will start May 9, while Citi Cardmembers pre-sale begins May 10. General public tickets will be available May 12.

Check out the summer tour dates below.

7/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

7/7 – Detroit, MI Michigan @ Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/12 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

7/14 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

7/15 – Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena

7/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

7/19 – Charlotte, NC Charlotte @Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

7/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

7/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/27 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

7/28 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

7/29 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

7/30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

8/1 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

8/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

8/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

8/8 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater