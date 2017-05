During last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, we were given another look at the upcoming film for Stephen King’s It.

The latest trailer continues to point to the fact that It may be the scariest film of 2017.

Bill Skarsgard (Allegiant), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and more star in the film due out September 8, 2017.

