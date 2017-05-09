Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (05.03.17)

Greg’s out sick puking everywhere, Harry Styles is reportedly dating someone new, and Oreo is letting you pick their next flavor. Fernando claims he can tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi, American Idol is coming back to ABC, and a ‘heavily destressed’ shoe i selling for $1425. Jason says he’d love to work with his wife every day, listeners call in to share their stories of working with their spouses, and Dove created a new controversial line of body wash.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: