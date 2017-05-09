Sad News For Happy Meals … No More Hi-C Orange At McDonald’s

News began to circulate that the fast food giant is discontinuing Hi-C Orange at its restaurants by July 1st.

A leaked internal memo on Reddit revealed that Hi-C Orange is being replaced by a proprietary Sprite flavor called Sprite TropicBerry.

Social media was not pleased.

"McDonald's is taking away Orange Hi-C" pic.twitter.com/ujKvMcp9H3 — B Turn (@bturner23) May 5, 2017

Well I'm done with @McDonalds Really discontinue orange Hi-C, not cool — Stephanie (@StephanieG0315) May 9, 2017

the fact that no one is as upset as i am over @McDonalds discontinuing orange Hi-C is disappointing. like what's next bbq sauce — Alyssa Carter (@knownas_alyssa) May 8, 2017

If you are lucky and hurry, you may still be able to get your last fix of the Day-Glo refreshment as the memo stated that “[r]estaurants should continue to sell Hi-C Orange until they deplete their inventory, or their Sprite TropicBerry conversion occurs.”

